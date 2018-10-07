Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stalker attacks girl with knife in Eluru

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ELURU: In yet another case of a woman being attacked for rejecting love, a youth working in a mall at Eluru made an attempt to kill his former female colleague in broad daylight and fled from the place.
The girl, who completed SSC recently and worked in the mall for some time before quitting, suffered severe injuries when the accused attacked her with a knife. The victim, identified as Gayatri hails from Eluru rural mandal. She joined as sales girl in the mall along with her mother to support the family.

At the mall, she developed friendship with salesman G Dilip Kumar. When Gayatri left the job a few days, Dilip Kumar reportedly professed his love for the girl. But Gayatri showed no interest. Dilip Kumar, it is learnt, had threatened the girl with dire consequences if she did not accept his love and marry him. 

Police suspect that Dilip Kumar bore a grudge against the girl for rejecting his love and was waiting for an opportunity to attack Gayatri. On Saturday, when Gayatri came to the mall to drop her mother, Dilip Kumar attacked her with a knife and fled. He left the knife at the spot. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the management of the mall cleaned the blood stains and even concealed the knife with which Dilip Kumar attacked the girl. 

It was only after police took the security guard into custody for questioning that they came to know that Dilip Kumar left the knife at the spot and it was hidden away by the mall management. Sources said police picked up Dilip Kumar by evening. He reportedly claimed before the police that the girl fell in love with him but he became angry after she started chatting with another person on WhatsApp. The II Town police registered a case against Dilip.

