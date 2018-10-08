Huge response to Army recruitment rally in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The 11-day Army recruitment rally that began at the Andhra Pradesh State Second Battalion Ground here on October 5 has been evoking a tremendous response from the youth from Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Over 10,000 candidates are appearing for the recruitment to various posts, according to Recruitment director Colonel JS Bindra. The recruitment is for soldier category on general duty, technical (ammunition and aviation), tradesmen, clerk and nursing assistant and storekeeper.

Academic credentials of the candidates were verified by Army. Physical efficiency test, including pull-ups and long jump, was conducted.

Medical examination was also conducted for eligible candidates.