4,872 cases against traffic violators: Anantapur SP

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: As many as 4,872 cases were filed against traffic violators and 6,679 violators were counselled during the week-long special drive, SP GVG Ashok Kumar has said.

The SP said that 2,864 two-wheeler riders were penalised for traffic violation and 178 motorists were penalised for not wearing helmet. Penalty was imposed on 178 bikers for talking on mobile phone while driving. He said cases were registered for overloading auto rickshaws, drunk driving, for not fastening seat belts and driving vehicle at a high speed.

The SP asked the police personnel to take steps to curb road accidents in the district. He asked the officials to use speed guns to identify overspeeding vehicles and install speed breakers in accident prone areas.

