Home States Andhra Pradesh

Combing operations for Maoists continue in Andhra-Odisha border

Special forces have been deployed in the Maoist-affected police stations in Srikakulam district, including Bhamini, Bathili, Kotturu, Seethampeta, Meliaputti, Patapatnam, Vajrapukotturu and Mandasa

Published: 09th October 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

BSF

Image of BSF jawans used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: After the heavy exchange of fire on Sunday afternoon at Sunki area under Pottangi PS in Koraput district of Odisha, Maoists were suspected to have fled to the ‘safe zone’. Meanwhile, the joint operation by the SOG and BSF forces has been continuing in the dense forests in Koraput district.

ALSO READ | Are Maoists perceiving educated youths as their new enemy?

The dump that was busted by the forces contained medicines, books, fuel and oil cans and hand bags. Police also suspect that though 15 Maoists took part in the exchange of fire, yet about 60 people were in the camp. As it was a hilly terrain with thick forest cover, the Maoists managed to escape from the spot easily despite being surrounded by the forces. Sources said that the police even suspect that the top Maoist leaders, including Chalapathi, Arunakka and RK, managed to escape on Sunday.

Special forces have been deployed in the Maoist-affected police stations in Srikakulam district, including Bhamini, Bathili, Kotturu, Seethampeta, Meliaputti, Patapatnam, Vajrapukotturu and Mandasa, said  CM Trivkram Varma, the Srikakulam SP. He also said that the cordon search was conducted at Manumakonda village of Battili mandal, under which 168 houses were searched while 685 people were enquired.

The surrendered Maoists and suspected sympathisers were also summoned to the nearby police stations for an enquiry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists Koraput district BSF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots