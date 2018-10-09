Combing operations for Maoists continue in Andhra-Odisha border

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: After the heavy exchange of fire on Sunday afternoon at Sunki area under Pottangi PS in Koraput district of Odisha, Maoists were suspected to have fled to the ‘safe zone’. Meanwhile, the joint operation by the SOG and BSF forces has been continuing in the dense forests in Koraput district.

The dump that was busted by the forces contained medicines, books, fuel and oil cans and hand bags. Police also suspect that though 15 Maoists took part in the exchange of fire, yet about 60 people were in the camp. As it was a hilly terrain with thick forest cover, the Maoists managed to escape from the spot easily despite being surrounded by the forces. Sources said that the police even suspect that the top Maoist leaders, including Chalapathi, Arunakka and RK, managed to escape on Sunday.

Special forces have been deployed in the Maoist-affected police stations in Srikakulam district, including Bhamini, Bathili, Kotturu, Seethampeta, Meliaputti, Patapatnam, Vajrapukotturu and Mandasa, said CM Trivkram Varma, the Srikakulam SP. He also said that the cordon search was conducted at Manumakonda village of Battili mandal, under which 168 houses were searched while 685 people were enquired.

The surrendered Maoists and suspected sympathisers were also summoned to the nearby police stations for an enquiry.