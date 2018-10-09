Tirumala spruced up for Navaratri Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the smooth conduct of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams to be held from October 10 to 18. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said elaborate arrangements were being made for the convenience of devotees expected to participate in large numbers for the Navaratri Brahmotsavams as it coincides with Dasara holidays. He instructed the officials to expedite all the pending works and keep everything spic and span before the festival gets underway from October 10.

With an objective to provide Srivari darshan to more devotees during Brahmotsavams, the TTD has cancelled all Arjitha Sevas. The APSRTC will operate more number of services to cope with the surge of devotees. The hill shrine is spruced up and the galleries in the four mada streets were refurbished for the devotees to witness the vahana sevas to be held daily in the morning and evening during Brahmotsavams.

The unique and celestial festival of Brahmotsavams at Tirumala hill shrine has a known history of nearly 1,400 years when it was performed as a victory celebration by kings and emperors of those days. But, Puranic and mythological lore contend that the festival was organised by Brahma as sought by Lord Venkateswara, who had made earth as his abode for Loka Kalyanam. The Navaratri Brahmotsavams which will commence on October 10, the second one in the season, will not have events like Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, Dwajarohanams, Swarnaratham or the Snapana Thirumanjanam that were performed during the regular Brahmotsavams.

According to Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopala Dikshitulu, in the past there were 12 Brahmotsavams every year, one in every month. The first recorded Brahmotsavams was held in 614 AD when the Pallava queen Samuvai Perindevi, who donated a silver idol of the Lord now popularly known as Manavala Perumal, wanted the Brahmotsavams to be held in Peritasi (Kanya Masam) and the idol of Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy to be used as utsavamurti in vahana sevas of all festivals.

According to the lunar calendar, once in every three years there is an Adhika Masam. In the Kanya Masam (Bhadrapada) of the year, the first Salakatla Brahmotsavam is performed with all rituals and in Vaikhanasa Agama traditions.

Similarly, another Brahmotsavams is performed during the Navaratri (Dasara) known as Ashwayuja Masam from October 10 to 18. There will be vahana sevas both in the morning and evening and spectacular Garuda Seva from 7 pm to 12 midnight on October 14, the major event of Brahmotsavams.

Hassle-free darshan for devotees

With an objective to provide Srivari darshan to more devotees during Brahmotsavams, the TTD has cancelled all Arjitha Sevas. The APSRTC will operate more number of services to cope up with the surge of devotees. The hill shrine is spruced up and the galleries in the four mada streets were refurbished for the devotees to witness the vahana sevas to be held daily in the morning and evening during Brahmotsavams