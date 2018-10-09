Home States Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee invites Chandrababu Naidu for ‘mega’ political rally in Kolkata 

The meeting assumes great importance for all the Opposition parties to stand together against the BJP, she said.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid talks of forming a platform of non-NDA parties to take on the BJP in the 2019 general elections, Trinamool Congress chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited her AP counterpart and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to participate in a “mammoth” public rally to be organised by the TMC in Kolkata in January next year.

In a letter written on August 29, Mamata invited Naidu for the “big political rally” in Kolkata to express solidarity with the TMC to work against the BJP. “In the current political situation, it is essential for all of us to strengthen the federal structure, democratic institutions, Constitutional properties and maintain the secular fabric of the country. The meeting assumes great importance for all the Opposition parties to stand together against the BJP,’’ she said.

“The mammoth, historic rally will be held on January 19, 2019, at the Brigade Parade Ground, where many historical meetings took place, to voice our serious concerns on crucial issues,” the West Bengal CM said. The invitation assumes significance as the TDP is planning to garner support of non-NDA parties to take on the Centre after snapping ties with the BJP.

Naidu recently convened his party’s parliamentary party meeting and decided to step up the fight against the Centre. It even planned two national level conventions on the issue of Centre- State relations and agriculture related issues to exert pressure on the Centre.

As the TDP has already set its eyes on playing a key role in national politics and is mobilising non-NDA partners, Naidu is likely to utilise Mamata Banerjee’s proposed rally to further push his agenda, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposition alliance non-NDA parties 2019 general elections TMC N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots