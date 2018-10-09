West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee invites Chandrababu Naidu for ‘mega’ political rally in Kolkata 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid talks of forming a platform of non-NDA parties to take on the BJP in the 2019 general elections, Trinamool Congress chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited her AP counterpart and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to participate in a “mammoth” public rally to be organised by the TMC in Kolkata in January next year.

In a letter written on August 29, Mamata invited Naidu for the “big political rally” in Kolkata to express solidarity with the TMC to work against the BJP. “In the current political situation, it is essential for all of us to strengthen the federal structure, democratic institutions, Constitutional properties and maintain the secular fabric of the country. The meeting assumes great importance for all the Opposition parties to stand together against the BJP,’’ she said.

“The mammoth, historic rally will be held on January 19, 2019, at the Brigade Parade Ground, where many historical meetings took place, to voice our serious concerns on crucial issues,” the West Bengal CM said. The invitation assumes significance as the TDP is planning to garner support of non-NDA parties to take on the Centre after snapping ties with the BJP.

Naidu recently convened his party’s parliamentary party meeting and decided to step up the fight against the Centre. It even planned two national level conventions on the issue of Centre- State relations and agriculture related issues to exert pressure on the Centre.

As the TDP has already set its eyes on playing a key role in national politics and is mobilising non-NDA partners, Naidu is likely to utilise Mamata Banerjee’s proposed rally to further push his agenda, sources said.