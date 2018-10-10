Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, cruise to Srisailam from Nagarjuna Sagar

The APTDC launch, ML Naga Siri, will cover a distance of 110km, between Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam dam, through the Nallamalla Forest range.

ML Naga Siri at the Vijayapuri South launch station in Guntur district I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has decided to start a cruise service between Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam from Wednesday.

The APTDC launch will cover a distance of 110km, between Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam dam, through the Nallamalla Forest range. It will start from Vijayapuri South launch station and continue towards Nagarjuna Konda, Yeleswaram Gattu, Penu Thota, Pogilla, Dommallagondhi, Jhandapenta, Jarri Vagu, Isuka Revu, Nalla Vagu, Lingala Gattu and finally Srisailam.    

The launch, ML Naga Siri, which can carry up to 80 tourists, will start at 9 am from Vijayapuri launch station. It will start for Srisailam starts after tourists see the museum at Nagarjuna Konda. After it reaches Lingala Gattu near Srisailam at 4 pm, the tourists will be taken to Atakeswaram and Sakshi Ganapathi temple for darshan and Chenchu Museum.

After spending the night at Harita Resorts, the tourists can have special darshan at their own cost at the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam and can also enjoy ropeway service. The cruise will start back for Nagarjuna Sagar at 11 am.     

APTDC cruise assistant manager D Surya Chandra Rao said the trip fare from Vijayapuri South would be Rs 3,500 per head that includes food and accommodation. The department is also offering a one-way cruise ride at a cost of Rs1,300 per person. ML Naga Siri started functioning this year.

Earlier, a 60 capacity ship operated on the same route. As per the demand of tourists, the APTDC arranged for a ship with extra capacity. Those interested can further enquire about the services by calling 9705188311.

Luxury trip

  • Fare for the round trip is Rs 3,500 per person, which includes the accommodation too.
  • Cost for a one-way trip is Rs 1,300 per person
  • Tourists will spend the night at Haritha Resorts
  • Those interested can call on 9705188311 for further enquiry
