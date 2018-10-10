Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Giddi Eswari gets death threat from Maoists group

By ANI

AMRAVATI: The Maoist's central committee, in a letter has threatened to kill Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Paderu, Giddi Eswari.

In the letter, the Maoists group explained the reason behind the killing of Araku MLA Sarveshwara Rao and former Araku MLA Siveri Soma. It further said that Eswari "will get the same punishment as the other two, if she would not change her methods."

The letter stated that Rao and Soma were sentenced to tribal harassment, as they favoured the bauxite excavation. 

The Maoists group accused Eswari of accepting Rs 20 crore from TDP and changing her party. They suggested the MLA to fight against bauxite excavation and to distribute the money to the people within two months of time.

In September, Rao and Soma were shot dead while they were on their way to participate in Gramadarsini program in the interior village called in Dubriguda mandal, police had said. (ANI)

