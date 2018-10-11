AP Tourism Development Corporation postpones cruise service to Srisailam over poor response

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has postponed the cruise service from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam by two days over poor response from tourists.

The service, which was scheduled to begin from Wednesday, will now start on Friday, APTDC cruise assistant manager D Surya Chandra Rao said. As only nine tickets were sold for the first trip to Srisailam, the APTDC cancelled the trip.

Meanwhile, tourists and locals stated high fare for the cruise, as compared to similar services in neighbouring Telangana, to be the reason for poor response. Locals V Chennakesava Rao and M Radha Krishna said the cruise service in Telangana, which began a month ago, had considerably cheaper fares. “In Telangana, ticket for the cruise service for an adult is priced at `2,200 and for a child at `1,800. Here, the ticket for an adult is `3,500 and for a child is `2,800,” they said, urging the APTDC to reduce the fare rates.

Only nine tickets sold for first trip

