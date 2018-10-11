Biometric attendance at rythu bazaars soon

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: To prevent unauthorised persons from conducting business at rythu bazaars, the Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) has decided to introduce biometric attendance system in all such’ markets in Rajamahendravaram.

First introduced on trial basis last week at the rythu bazaar near Quarry market, the biometric attendance system is now fully functioning here. According to information, around 40 farmers trade at each market. The move comes after it was alleged that many unauthorised persons were doing business here amidst the growing popularity of rythu bazaars.

The AMC authorities had previously attempted to stop such persons from trading, an effort that went in vain. On an average, 5,500-6,000 people come to each rythu bazaar daily to buy vegetables.

Rythu bazaar Special Officer (East Godavari) B Ramachandra Rao said 200 farmers were registered for the new system. “It is mandatory for every farmer to register their attendance through the biometric attendance system in the morning and also during evening. If they fail to do so continuously for a week, their names will be removed from the list,” he said.

To register themselves in the new system, a farmer had to provide his/her photograph and other verification details to the concerned officer. The new system will be introduced at rythu bazaars near Alcot Gardens, VL Puram, Y Junction, Sambhunagar, Nataraj and Ganesh Chowk.