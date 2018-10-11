Home States Andhra Pradesh

Biometric attendance at rythu bazaars soon

The new system will be introduced at rythu bazaars near Alcot Gardens, VL Puram, Y Junction, Sambhunagar, Nataraj and Ganesh Chowk.

Published: 11th October 2018 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:  To prevent unauthorised persons from conducting business at rythu bazaars, the Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) has decided to introduce biometric attendance system in all such’ markets in Rajamahendravaram.

First introduced on trial basis last week at the rythu bazaar near Quarry market, the biometric attendance system is now fully functioning here. According to information, around 40 farmers trade at each market. The move comes after it was alleged that many unauthorised persons were doing business here amidst the growing popularity of rythu bazaars.

The AMC authorities had previously attempted to stop such persons from trading, an effort that went in vain. On an average, 5,500-6,000 people come to each rythu bazaar daily to buy vegetables.  

Rythu bazaar Special Officer (East Godavari) B Ramachandra Rao said 200 farmers were registered for the new system. “It is mandatory for every farmer to register their attendance through the biometric attendance system in the morning and also during evening. If they fail to do so continuously for a week, their names will be removed from the list,” he said.

To register themselves in the new system, a farmer had to provide his/her photograph and other verification details to the concerned officer. The new system will be introduced at rythu bazaars near Alcot Gardens, VL Puram, Y Junction, Sambhunagar, Nataraj and Ganesh Chowk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rythu bazaars biometric attendance system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp