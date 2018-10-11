Cyclone Title: Stay alert, CM Chandrababu Naidu tells authorities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with the districts collectors, revenue, disaster management, police and health department officials in view of approaching Cyclone Titli threat.

The cyclone lay at 200 km from Visakhapatnam and CM ordered the officials to be on high alert, especially after the cyclone crossed the shore. He ordered them to shift people living near the shore to safe places and ensure supply of food and other essentials at the shelter homes.

“All the department officials should be on high alert. Health officials should be ready with all the required material and each police station should have a mobile unit. Fire and electricity department officials must be prepared for any eventuality.”

Meanwhile, the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) is closely monitoring the cyclonic storm. The officials asked the people to call on ‘1100’, in emergency.