Navaratri Brahmotsavams off to colourful beginning

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the inaugural day of Navaratri Brahmotsavams, Lord Malayappa Swamy, along with his consorts, was taken in procession in the four Mada Streets on a colourfully decorated Vahana on Wednesday morning.

The presiding deity of Tirumala looked magnificent and resplendent in fine silks, decorated with flowers and diamond jewels and the devotees sitting in the galleries were enthralled by the sight of the Lord on Bangaru Tiruchi.

A large number of cultural troupes presented colourful dances, kolatam, bhajans and drums, in front of the procession of Lord Malayappa Swamy leaving the devotees spellbound.

Devotional fervour marked the first day celebrations of Navaratri Brahmotsavams at Srivari Temple and the sacred Mada Streets as bright and colourful flower decorations, Rangolis and festivity welcomed them to participate in the nine-day festival.

Render selfless service to devotees: JEO to officials

Tirumala: Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju exhorted the TTD officials to provide quality and selfless service to lakhs of pilgrims who throng Tirumala during the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams. Addressing the officials at a review meeting held at the control room in front of Ram Bagicha Rest House here on Wednesday, the JEO urged them to act in a planned manner to provide drinking water, medical care, security, darshan, accommodation, laddu prasadam, besides speedy clearance of garbage to devotees. He asked them to report problematic issues in each sector to senior officials for quick redressal. He directed the engineering officials to keep necessary signboards for Garuda Seva.