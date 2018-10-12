Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Titli: 4 Indigo flights from Vizag cancelled, bus services affected      

But, later, from the afternoon, all flight services were operated normally as per their time slots. 

Published: 12th October 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Many electric poles uprooted at LN Peta in Srikakulam; trees uprooted at the Naupada railway station | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Some of the passenger flight services scheduled between 7 a.m and 8.30 a.m from Vizag airport were affected by the unfavourable atmospheric conditions resulting from the ‘Titli’ cyclone. Indigo Airlines management cancelled four ‘Indigo’ flight services.

“As the Indigo Airlines services has information about the super cyclone ‘Titli’, the higher authorities decided to cancel the morning flight services from Vizag airport and they informed all the passengers well before the flight schedules and sent some of the passengers by alternative flights and returned the money to passengers, who agreed to cancel their journey. The 6E 688 - Bengaluru to VSP flight at 7.00 a.m, 6E 2719 Delhi to VSP at 7.30, 6E 557 Chennai to VSP at 7.55 am and 6E 6211- Hyderabad to VSP Indigo flight services were cancelled by the management as a precautionary measure,” Prakash Reddy, Vizag Airport director, said.

But, later, from the afternoon, all flight services were operated normally as per their time slots. 
RTC officials informed that several bus services, which were scheduled to go beyond Srikakulam district headquarters, were stopped around 11.30 p.m at Vizag on Wednesday. Later, after receiving information that the cyclone had crossed the State coastline near Gollapadu- Pallisaradhi villages of Vajrapukotturu mandal in Srikakulam district, the RTC authorities allowed the vehicles to travel to their destinations. 

For the passengers, who were stranded at Vizag and surrounding areas, RTC authorities provided some snacks, water etc. As reports came in that due to strong winds, several heavy vehicles, including some containers were tilted upside down on the highway, transport department officials restricted the vehicle movement towards Srikakulam temporarily. Later from 6.00 a.m on Thursday, they allowed vehicles including RTC bus services up to Srikakulam district headquarters, but bus services to Ichhapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Tekkali etc were stopped temporarily. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Indigo Airlines Vizag airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp