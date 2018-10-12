Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eleven arrested in Guntur rowdy-sheeter murder case

A police team led by Macherla CI S Sambasiva Rao conducted the investigation. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The police on Thursday arrested 11 accused in connection with the murder of a rowdy-sheeter at Market Centre in Macherla of Guntur district. Gurazala DSP KVVNV Prasad said a gang of 11 members murdered rowdy-sheeter Settipalli Prem Kumar (35) in broad daylight with sickles in Macherla on October 1. The police were able to nab the culprits with the help of CCTV footage. A police team led by Macherla CI S Sambasiva Rao conducted the investigation. 

The arrested were identified as Meka Jagan, Kokkilagadda Venkateswarlu of Kothapalem, Meka Rajesh Khanna alias Rajesh of Adavuladeevi village in Nizampatnam mandal, Yerragalla Subba Rao of Gudikayalanka village, Jyothi Raju alias Potti Raju of Isukapalli, Julakanti Sudhakar and Julakanti Suresh of Repalle, Myla Ramakrishna alias Siva of Siripuram of Nagaram mandal, Thota Udaya Kumar of Anupalem in Rajupalem mandal and Bollam Ankama Rao of Yetukuru. The police also seized five mobile phones and weapons from them.

Brutal murder

DSP Prasad said that Prem Kumar of Repalle, used to extort money from people. Meanwhile, friend-turned-foe Moka Jagan hatched a plot to kill Prem. Accordingly, he asked his friend Yeragalla Venkata Subba Rao to bring Prem to SVR Bar in Macherla. The assailants, who were waiting for the opportune time, attacked Prem with sickles while he was coming out of the bar. The assailants fled the spot by a car bearing registration number AP 37 AR 6539.



 

