Ongole woman’s suicide note reveals new angle

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The suicide bid of 30-year-old M Madhavi Latha, who also administered poison to her two children, on Monday, took a new turn with the police finding a suicide note purportedly written by her.
Madhavi Latha administered poison to her son Janardhan (6) and daughter Sri Lakshmi alias Vijaya Lakshmi (10) at her residence in Pernamitta village of Santhanuthalapadu mandal. Sri Lakshmi died instantly while Madhavi and Janardhan are undergoing treatment. 

Initially, it was believed that she took the extreme step unable to bear the loss of her husband Koteswara Rao, who died in April. Later, her relatives found a suicide letter in which Madhavi wrote that her husband died after being beaten up by a few persons near A1 Function Hall in Ongole in April. She also mentioned that the same persons are responsible for her extreme step.

However, she did not mention who they are and why they thrashed Koteswara Rao and later harassed her. Police said they will further investigate the case once Madhavi’s health condition is stabilised.

