Home States Andhra Pradesh

Residents boycott Nandikotkur for 8 hours protesting against tax hike

Almost 5km away from the town, the protestors pitched up tents in open fields where they cooked their food and stayed till evening.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

People of Nandikotkur in Kurnool district, decided to vent their anger by boycotting themselves from the town on Thursday| EPS

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  What do citizens do when they have to protest against the local administration - stage protests or call for a bandh. But, the people of Nandikotkur in Kurnool district, decided to vent their anger by boycotting themselves from the town on Thursday. For eight long hours, more than 15,000 residents of the town, 30 percent of the total population, stayed out of the town in protest.

Almost 5km away from the town, the protestors pitched up tents in open fields where they cooked their food and stayed till evening.  According to locals, it was in 2012, Nandikotkur mandal headquarter was upgraded to municipality from a major panchayat causing slight hike in the property taxes. In 2017 after a GIS survey was conducted, the taxes were increased nearly three times. They also contended that even as the taxes were increased three-fold, there was no development works taken up. 

Extending support to them, former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy also demanded to know what was the need for paying the tax, if no facilities were provided. Nandikotkur Municipal commissioner Pandurangaiah maintained that tax was enhanced as per policy throughout the state and not just in Nandikotkur.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Nandikotkur tax hike Protest Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp