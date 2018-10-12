Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two killed as lorry hits bike in Guntur

The deceased were identified as Sk Khaja Vali (22) and Bathula Ramakrishna (21), both electrical workers.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Two persons were killed when the bike in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding lorry at Ravulapalem in Krosur mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sk Khaja Vali (22) and Bathula Ramakrishna (21), both electrical workers. According to Krosur SI G Yedukondalu, the accident took place when the duo were going to Sattenapalli from Kastala village by a motorbike to purchase electrical goods. 

While Khaja Vali died on the spot, Ramakrishna died while being shifted to hospital for treatment. Khaja Vali’s father Nagulmeera and Ramakrishna’s father Narasimha Rao lodged a complaint with the police. The bodies were shifted to Sattenapalli Area Hospital for postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp