Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman Maoist shot dead, four others captured by Andhra Pradesh police

Police said four Maoists, including three women, were captured after the exchange of fire during the combing operations held in the forest near the Andhra-Odisha border.

Published: 12th October 2018 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman Maoist, an accused in the recent killing of two TDP leaders, including an MLA, was gunned down by security forces in an alleged encounter near Andrapali forest Friday during intense combing operations, police said.

They said four Maoists, including three women, were captured after the exchange of fire during the combing operations held in the forest near the Andhra-Odisha border.

The deceased Maoist was identified as 40-year old N Meena, wife of top Maoist leader Gajarla Ravi alias Uday alias Anand, police said.

Around 15 Maoists led by Meena were spotted by the Greyhounds police combing party when the exchange of fire took place.

While four ultras were captured, others managed to escape from the spot, they said.

State DGP P R Thakur said police recovered a 9 mm carbine rifle and some literature of the outfit from the site of the exchange of fire.

In its major strike after a long gap, outlawed CPI (Maoists) on September 23 shot dead Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao his predecessor Siveri Soma, both Scheduled Tribes, in Lippitiputta village in Visakhapatnam district.

The two TDP leaders were in the village to take part in a 'grama darsini' (village visit) programme when a group of Maoists blocked their cars and shot dead them.

The police claimed that the Fridays strike by the "Greyhounds" police was part of its ongoing operations against the ultras.

Police sources said Meena alias Nidginda Prameela alias Jilani Begum alias Sharadha was a Divisional Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist).

She was one among the top woman Maoist cadres in the region and was the wife of Gajarla Ravi, who is the secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist).

Meena, who hailed fromPochannapeta area in Warangal district of Telangana, was known for her brutality and was involved in a number of major cases in the Vizag region, police sources said.

The Maoists arrested were identified as Jayanthi alias Anjana, Radhika Golluri, Sumala alias Geetha and Rajasekhar Karma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp