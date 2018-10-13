CM N Chandrababu Naidu surveys flood-hit areas, announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone and flood-affected villages in Srikakulam district. Later, speaking to mediapersons at Palasa, he announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the eight people, who died in cyclone-related incidents on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who visited Akkupalli and Baipalli villages of Vajrapukotturu mandal and interacted with people there, said coconut and cashew nut crops were damaged to a large extent. He said officials were engaged in assessing the losses.

Regarding efforts to restore power, he said electric poles were being erected at the rate of 250 poles per day. “The work would be expedited to restore power to all affected villages at the earliest. He said that drinking water was being supplied through tankers.”

“Officials of all the villages have been asked to stay put in their respective workplaces till normalcy is restored. Hundred additional officials of deputy collector rank will be deployed to the flood-affected areas to assist in restoring normalcy,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that as a relief measure, 25 kg of rice, 1 kg dal, 1 kg potato, 1 kg edible oil and half kilo sugar would be given to each BPL family in the affected areas. He also promised 50 kgs of rice and other essential commodities to the fishermen in the affected areas.

With regard to compensation, he said Rs 5000 will be paid for loss of sheep and Rs 10,000 for loss of cattle, Rs 10,000 for damaged boats, Rs 2,500 for damaged nets. He also promised to pay Rs 10,000 for damaged cattle sheds, Rs 1.5 lakh for the damage caused to pucca houses, Rs 2 lakh in case of people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Rs 2.5 lakh for the Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Naidu said he would stay put in Palasa till normalcy was restored in the district. He warned of stern action against any official, who would be found to be negligent in discharging their duty.