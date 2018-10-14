Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speeding lorry kills government staffer

A government employee succumbed to his injuries after the two-wheeler he was riding collided with a tipper in Tenali of Guntur district on Saturday night, police said.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A government employee succumbed to his injuries after the two-wheeler he was riding collided with a tipper in Tenali of Guntur district on Saturday night, police said. According to Tenali Three-town Circle Inspector A Ashok Kumar, the victim was identified as K Suvarna Raju (48), who worked as the joint director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in Vijayawada and resided at Itanagar of Tenali. 

At the time of the incident, Survana Raju was on his way to Itanagar on his scooter when a speeding tipper dashed him. He was crumpled under the front tyre of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot. A complaint was lodged by his son, Aravind, at Three-town police station. 

