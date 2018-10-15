Home States Andhra Pradesh

H1N1 virus screening for passengers at Vizag airport

 District Collector Pravin Kumar has directed health officials to open a centre at the city airport with paramedical team to screen passengers for H1N1 virus.

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector Pravin Kumar has directed health officials to open a centre at the city airport with a paramedical team to screen passengers for the H1N1 virus. Private hospitals and health centres have also been instructed to refer patients with the suspected virus to nearby screening centres. 

On Sunday, the Collector conducted a meeting with medical officials and KGH superintendent and alerted them on swine flu cases being reported and treatment to be given to the patients reported with swine flu symptoms. Officials were told to take up awareness campaigns for the people on the symptoms of the virus and need for immediate treatment. A counter was opened at the airport and passengers with fever, cold, cough and other symptoms will be screened at the Vizag Airport before entering the city.  

Nodal officers at all the 12 screening centres were told to be on alert. The DM&HO was told to conduct a meeting with all nodal officers on Monday on the outbreak of swine flu. 

As a part of the awareness campaigns, information on swine flu will be screened at cinema halls, posters, hoardings, pamphlets and public announcements will be made.

Also, Ayush department was told to distribute swine flu medicines at the RTC bus complex, Railway Station and rythu bazaars where movement of people is high. 

All about swine flu
Screening centres
Chest Hospital, KGH, Anakapalle NTR Hospital, Narsipatnam Area Hospital, Port health hospital, Steel plant hospital,  Gandhigram INS Kalyani, Akkayapalem port golden jubilee, Railway hospital, Paderu, Araku and Chintapalle CHCs
Symptoms
Chill, Fever, Coughing, Sore throat, Running nose, Body pain, Fatigue, diarrhoea, Vomiting
Precautions
Maintain basic hygiene, Washing hands, Covering face when coughing/ sneezing, Stay away from infected people

