MVVS Murthi’s services recalled as officials and followers pay tribute

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Reminiscing his works, TDP leaders, district officials and followers paid floral tributes to MVVS Murthi, the GITAM founder and MLC. A condolence meeting was organised at Waltair Club here on Sunday. A bronze statue of Murthi will be unveiled at the party office.

Speaking at the meeting, Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao said that Murthi would be remembered for his services in political, education and social fields.

His contribution to education would be remembered forever. One of the major city development projects would be named after him.

Former Central minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Hindupur MLA Balakrishna, litterateur Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and party leaders spoke.