Three flee with cash, gold ornaments in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three miscreants snatched gold ornaments and a bag containing Rs 52,000 cash from a woman after throwing red chilli powder into her eyes at Chilakaluripeta of Guntur district on Sunday.

According to Chilakaluripeta Urban CI B Suresh Babu, three miscreants had entered the home of S Latha when was alone at Rachamallu Nagar outskirts of Chilakaluripet town.

One of accused among the three threw red chilli powder on her face, while the remaining stole 12 gold ornaments and

Rs 52,000 in cash by breaking open an almirah. Her husband, Siddhabathuni Venkata Ramana, lodged a complaint with the police.

The police filed a case and has started an investigation to arrest the culprits. Babu appealed to the people residing in outskirts of the town to install CCTVs for evidence if any untoward incidents took place.