Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag temple deity gets Rs 4 crore in cash and Rs 2 crore worth gold

On the occasion of Navratri, 200 devotees made these offerings to Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple.

Published: 15th October 2018 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple. (Photo | Youtube)

By Online Desk

Goddess Lakshmi, the presiding deity of wealth at the famous Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Visakhapatnam has been gifted with 8 Kg jewellery worth Rs 2 crore and another Rs 4 crore in cash, according to a report.

The jewellery and cash were later used to decorate the temple interiors on Sunday. About 200 devotees had made these offerings to the temple which is 140-year-old.

"People believe that it is lucky for them to place the currency and the gold before the Ammavaru (goddess) for the puja. It is all public contribution. We make a note of who has given what amount and return it to them once the puja is over. It does not go to the temple trust," Kolluru Venkateswara Rao, chairperson of the temple committee said.

As per the temple tradition, the idol of the goddess is wrapped with gold jewellery and currency notes of various denomination on Devi Navaratri Ustavalu (on the day when the deity takes the avatar of Mahalakshmi). Some currency notes were also used to decorate the walls and the floor of the sanctum sanctorum.

During the 10-day Navaratri festival, the idol of Kanyaka Parameswari temple is worshipped as different incarnations of Lakshmi. Devotees donate cash and gold during this time as they have a belief that that gifting gold and cash to the goddess would bring good fortune.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanyaka Parameswari temple Goddess Lakshmi Cash Offerings to Deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp