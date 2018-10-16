Cops terrorising tribals: Maoist in voice message

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A voice message reportedly released by Kailash alias Kailasam, the leader of Andhra-Odisha Border area divisional committee of Maoists is making rounds in social media. In the message, Kailasam made some serious allegations against the security forces which were involved in intensive combing operations in the Andhra-Odisha Border, particularly by the Border Security Force and Special Operations Group. The combing is being done at Pedabayalu, Munchangiput on the AP side and Aandrapally, Jodambo and Jantri in Odisha.

“They (forces) are terrorising the innocent locals by beating, abusing, taking them into unauthorised custody, misbehaving with women, aged and children, firing tear gas, using third-degree methods to ferret out more information on the movement of Maoists,” he said.

In this connection, Kailasam dubbed the police version on the capture of four Maoist activists near Aandrapally village where the exchange of fire took place as a cock and bull story.He said that all the four, including three women, were innocent and they came to the village to visit their relatives and they have no connection with the Maoist activities.

Further, confirming the gunning down of divisional committee member Prameela alias Meena (wife of Maoist top leader Gajarla Ravi alias Uday), Kailasam said that in the exchange of fire, though there was a chance to capture her alive, the Greyhounds and security forces deliberately killed the injured woman Maoist. “With the information of a covert, the security forces came to know about the hideout of the Maoists on that day. No doubt it is a big loss for the movement. But we will fill the vacuum very soon,” said Kailasam.

He requested the media, civil rights activists and people organisations to see that normalcy and peace are restored in the Andhra-Odisha Border area.Police officials are analysing the tape internally, but declined any comment on it.