Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops terrorising tribals: Maoist in voice message

In this connection,  Kailasam dubbed the police version on the capture of four Maoist activists near Aandrapally village where the exchange of fire took place as a cock and bull story.

Published: 16th October 2018 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A voice message reportedly released by Kailash alias Kailasam, the leader of Andhra-Odisha Border area divisional committee of Maoists is making rounds in social media. In the message, Kailasam made some serious allegations against the security forces which were involved in intensive combing operations in the Andhra-Odisha Border, particularly by the Border Security Force and Special Operations Group. The combing is being done at Pedabayalu, Munchangiput on the AP side and Aandrapally, Jodambo and Jantri in Odisha.

“They (forces) are terrorising the innocent locals by beating, abusing, taking them into unauthorised custody, misbehaving with women, aged and children, firing tear gas, using third-degree methods to ferret out more information on the movement of Maoists,” he said.  

In this connection,  Kailasam dubbed the police version on the capture of four Maoist activists near Aandrapally village where the exchange of fire took place as a cock and bull story.He said that all the four, including three women, were innocent and they came to the village to visit their relatives and they have no connection with the Maoist activities.

Further, confirming the gunning down of divisional committee member Prameela alias Meena (wife of Maoist top leader Gajarla Ravi alias Uday),  Kailasam said that in the exchange of fire, though there was a chance to capture her alive, the Greyhounds and security forces deliberately killed the injured woman Maoist. “With the information of a covert, the security forces came to know about the hideout of the Maoists on that day. No doubt it is a big loss for the movement. But we will fill the vacuum very soon,” said  Kailasam.

He requested the media, civil rights activists and people organisations to see that normalcy and peace are restored in the Andhra-Odisha Border area.Police officials are analysing the tape internally, but declined any comment on it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra-Odisha Border Special Operations Group Maoist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp