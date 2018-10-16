Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Hanumantha, Gaja Vahanams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Religious fervour marked the sixth day of annual Brahmotsavams as the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken in a procession around the four mada streets, while riding the ‘Hanumanta Vahanam’, here on Monday.

Lord Hanuman, considered as one of the foremost devotees of Lord Vishnu during the Rama Avatar, is hailed as an exponent of the four Vedas, ‘Navavyakarana’ pundit and the destroyer of Lanka. He is also considered as an embodiment of wisdom, success, bravery, health, fearlessness, strength and common sense. One of the hillocks of Tirumala Hill range is also named after Lord Hanuman, ‘Anjanadri’ and he is known as ‘Vayu Putra’ of Anjana, born out of power of ‘tapas’.

The deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy being taken out in a procession

on Hanumanta and Gaja Vahanams at Tirumala on Monday | MADHAV K

As an ardent devotee, Hanuman carried Lord Rama on his shoulders and it is said that the secrets of ‘Atma Tatva’ were taught to the former, a loyal disciple. The grand procession led by elephants, decorated bulls and cultural troupes performing ‘kolatam’ was a visual delight for the devotees.

Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju, in-charge CVSO Sivakumar Reddy and a large number of devotees took part.

A sight to behold

The deity of the bow-wielding emperor Rama was made to sit on the gold-gilded image of a ferocious looking Hanuman, which was a sight to behold for the devout. The procession was thronged by a large number of devotees.