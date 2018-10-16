Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan show of strength in Kapu heartland

Published: 16th October 2018

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and his supporters at Dowleswaram barrage in Rajamahendravaram on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

RAJAHMUNDRY: In an apparent show of strength in Kapu-dominated East Godavari district, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday led a march (Kavatu) of his party activists and supporters to send a clear message that his party will be a force to reckon with in the coming elections.

The actor-turned-politician left no stone unturned to attack the ruling TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu and also gave indications that he is also in the race for CM post if people vote his party to power.
“The Chief Minister post will not come hereditary. One should have experience to become politician and he only can lead the force,’’ Kalyan said addressing an impressive gathering of his followers at Dowleswaram after taking a march from Pichukalanka via cotton barrage.

Though he reached Cotton Barrage by 2.45 pm, it took almost three hours for the matinee idol to reach Dowleswaram as people blocked his convoy. Though he was supposed to march on the Cotton Barrage, he changed his plans reportedly after advice by police that such a move might lead to chaos and stampede.
Launching a tirade against Chief Minister Naidu, Kalyan said he had failed to address the problems of the people though he had promised many things. “I supported him in 2014 elections as the State needed an experienced leader. But after assuming the CM’s office, Naidu completely neglected the poor people. Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy is also behaving irresponsibly,’’ he alleged.

Accusing the TDP of weakening the Panchayat Raj system and abolishing the posts of sarpanch, Kalyan said Naidu is not holding the panchayat raj elections fearing defeat. “We will show our strength if the government holds elections to the local bodies,’’ he said.

On the special category status, the Jana Sena chief asked the CM to hold an all-party meeting on the issue and then lead delegation to New Delhi and demand the Centre for SCS.  Though saying that he has entered politics only to serve people and not to become CM, Kalyan said if people are with him, the Jana Sena will win all the seats in the coming elections, indirectly referring that he is also in the race for CM post.

TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Kapu heartland Chandrababu Naidu

