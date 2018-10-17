IIT-IISER to set up model advanced lab and infra eco-system for decoding deadly diseases

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) will soon set up a model advanced lab & infra eco-system here in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), said K Ganeshan, Director, IISER, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Ganeshan said that IIT & IISER are premier educational institutions in the country, and would be setting up a lab for conducting people-friendly research-oriented most advanced facilities for early accurate detection of cancer.

“The research and courses would be designed from the basic-level. Faculty recruitment is also being done keeping various scenarios in mind,” he said. The director stated that spectroscopy would be procured for advance research which can accurately diagnose cancer as presently, diagnosing the diseases was very important than anything.

Ganeshan shared that recently they recruited a person, who was working seriously on ‘Tuberculosis’. “The IISER-Tirupati is also contemplating for some MoUs with Pharmaceutical industries in Chennai and the IISER Tirupati was following unique system of recruitment process,” he explained.

The director said that though they don’t have an engineering faculty, the IIT has science faculty and they would collaborate for developing infra even from basic-level in the name of hospital for needs of students of both the institutions.

“Within four years, Tirupati will witness huge academic activity at IIT & IISER-Tirupati,” he said. He said that they had provided space for Kendriya Vidyalaya for establishing a school on the campus. “We have received the communication from the Union government and the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 3,074.12 along with recurring of Rs 354 crore.”

Ganeshan also added that recently the Union Cabinet approved the establishment and operationalisation of permanent campuses of the two new Indian Institute of Science Education and Research at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and Berhampur, Odisha. “The total cost likely to be incurred is Rs 3,074.12 crore (non-recurring Rs 2,366.48 crore and recurring Rs 707.64 crore),” he said.