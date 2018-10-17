Home States Andhra Pradesh

SI rescues abandoned old man in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district

The old man was in a deplorable condition with bad odour coming from him.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Atmakur SI Vishnu Narayana rescued an old man | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Normally, the police respond on law and order issues. But, a police sub-inspector showed humanity and social responsibility by rescuing an abandoned senior citizen at Omkaram village in Bandi Atmakur mandal on Tuesday.

Bandi Atmakur SI Vishnu
Narayana rescued an old man
| EXPRESS

Bandi Atmakur SI M Vishnu Narayana rescued a seriously ill man at Omkaram where he was found abandoned on the roadside, while the SI was going to Omkaram village from Bandi Atmakur on duty. Immediately, he took the old man to the Nandyal government hospital in his vehicle. The old man was in a deplorable condition with bad odour coming from him. However, the SI put everything aside and got the elderly person treated with his own money.

District SP Gopinath Jatti appreciated the SI. The SP said that such selfless deeds would showcase the real intention of the Police department and serve as an inspiration to people.

TAGS
Omkaram village Vishnu Narayana Bandi Atmakur mandal

