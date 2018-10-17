Tirumala JEO compliments TTD staff for making Garuda Seva a success

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju, on Tuesday, complimented officers, who were specially deployed in Four Mada Streets for Garuda Seva and felicitated them for making the big event a major success.

During the daily review meeting at Brahmotsavams Conference Hall set up temporarily in front of the Rambageecha 2, the JEO said that all the wings, including Engineering, Vigilance, Annaprasadam, Health, PR department (Srivari Seva) have discharged impeccable services in the four mada streets on Garuda Seva day.

“The officers and line in-charges performed extremely well in their duty areas and even our Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal expressed his immense satisfaction with the collective work. I wish you all to continue with the same spirit in future too,” he added. Earlier, trainee IAS officers shared their observations with JEO and thanked TTD for giving them an opportunity which will be helpful to them in future.