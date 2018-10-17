Two held for cheating showroom owners in Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The rural police arrested two persons for not repaying showroom owners after purchasing electronic equipment from their showrooms at Tenali in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, ASP Varadaraju said that Vejandla Prasad, who lost his money in finance business, opened a two-wheeler showroom in Guntur. To furnish his showroom with all amenities, he purchased LCD TV, ACs and laptops worth Rs 7.5 lakh on credit from various showrooms.

One such showroom owner Md Rafi, after realising that Prasad is not in a position to repay his money, lodged a complaint with Tenali police, stating that though Prasad had bought 9 ACs from him, he did not repay the amount.

Tenali police registered a case and took up investigation. They seized seven motorbikes, one LCD TV and nine ACs from the accused. Police also arrested Prasad’s friend Jandhyala Bhanu Srinivasa Sai in connection with the case. Additional SP Varadaraju appreciated Tenali III Town SI T Anil Kumar for nabbing the accused.