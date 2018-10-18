APPSC all set to release Group-I, Group-II exam syllabi this week

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to upload the new syllabus for Group I and Group II examinations on their official website by October 22.

The officials are also planning to release two notifications for filling posts of food safety officers and assistant engineers by October-end.

The APPSC has already begun the recruitment process for filling over 6,000 posts, which include Group-I, Group-II, Group-III, medical and health officers, in six months. First notification will be issued in the last week of October and the last by December-end.

APPSC Chairman P Uday Bhaskar said recruitment for filling vacant posts would be done in a transparent manner. “As many as 6,000 posts will be filled by issuing 30-40 notifications and it will be completed from six months to one year. In the next 15 days, we will issue the academic calendar specifying the date of examination and other details. The final syllabus will be uploaded on the website either Friday or Monday. There will be some changes in the Group-I syllabus whereas there will not be much change in Group-II and Group III syllabi.”

He said that Group-I exam will have two papers, General Studies and Aptitude Test in prelims with negative marking, just like in the UPSC exams. In Group-I mains, Telugu paper was introduced as a qualifying paper along with another qualifying paper English.

For Group-II and Group-III, there will be the common syllabus for the screening test and main test.

For all the objective tests, the exam will be conducted in online mode and there will be one-third negative marking.

“As the State government released the official order regarding the extension of upper age limit, a large number of candidates are expected to take the examination. We are yet to get information on the number of vacant posts from all departments,” he added.