Andhra Pradesh

DGP interacts with martyrs’ families

Published: 18th October 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Vijayawada police for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Director general of police (DGP) RP Thakur interacted with families of police martyrs at Gujjanagundla of Guntur on Wednesday and assured to provide all help for the martyrs’ who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. 

He inaugurated gym-fusion, aerobic and yoga centre at Police Parade grounds in Guntur. The police personnel should make good use of the gym for fitness and gives mental strength. 

Later Thakur presented mementoes to the families of police martyrs while interacting with them during Navratri. Recalling the martyrs’ yeoman services, Thakur said they sacrificed their lives to safeguard the society, “so I will accord top priority for the welfare of the police martyrs’ families”.  

On the occasion, a family member, Jayalakshmi, asked for help in providing a bank loan for construction of a house at Guntur rural. Thakur assured that funds will be released from police welfare fund.

TAGS
Gujjanagundla Police Parade grounds

