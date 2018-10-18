Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lend a helping hand to Srikakulam: Nara Lokesh

Observing that the State government has pressed special teams to take up relief and restoration works on a war footing, Lokesh said Srikakulam was a long way away from regaining normalcy.

Published: 18th October 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeaking financial contribution from the public to take up relief and restoration works in the cyclone-hit Srikakulam district, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh wrote an open letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

He said the State has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 3,435 crore due to the devastation caused by Cyclone Titli and added that interested people can adopt cyclone-ravaged villages under the Smart Village programme. “To every heart that cares... Cyclone Titli unleashed a trail of destruction in 23 mandals, 1,114 villages, 2,517 habitations and six towns, unlike any previously witnessed calamity.

A State that has already been burdened by bifurcation and running on fiscal deficit has received another hard blow by the cyclone, incurring losses to the tune of Rs 3,435 crores,” he said in the letter.

Observing that the State government has pressed special teams to take up relief and restoration works on a war footing, Lokesh said Srikakulam was a long way away from regaining normalcy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srikakulam Nara Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp