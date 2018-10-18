Six more flights from Rajahmundry by October-end

By Express News Service

RAJAHMUNDRY: Flight operations from Rajahmundry airport are going to increase from this month end. Six more flight services to various destinations will be introduced, taking the total number of flights operating from the airport to 30 from the existing 24.

TruJet Airlines is set to operate more flights to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from Rajahmundry from October 28. Though Air India was supposed to start a flight service from Rajahmundry to Chennai on the same day, it got delayed due to some technical reasons, airport officials said.

As of now, SpiceJet, TruJet and IndiGo are operating flight services from Rajahmundry airport.

Delighted over the introduction of more flight services from the city, Rajahmundry Airport Director M Raj Kishore attributed its development to the support of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and District Collector Karthikeya Mishra.

The passenger flow of the airport has increased from 1.27 lakh in 2014 to 3 lakh in 2018. “We are confident that the passenger flow will touch 6-8 lakh by 2019,” the Airport Director said.

The airport expansion works are likely to be completed by November end. Construction of the compound wall is almost complete and cargo base is also ready, Raj Kishore said.