Government staff sports meet commences in Guntur

Guntur District Collector K Sasidhar initiated different sports among the government employees in Guntur district.

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar tossed a coin to commence the cricket match between GMNC employees and government employees of revenue department at RVR & JC Engineering College grounds in Guntur on Friday.  

Guntur District Collector K Sasidhar initiated different sports among the government employees in Guntur district. On the occasion commissioner, Lathkar said “The employees should play the sport in the right sporting spirit. Apart from being a good exercise, sports keep a person fit,.”.

The cricket match was played between Guntur Municipal Corporation employees and other revenue department employees at Guntur. Later, the Guntur rural police team played against the Education Department.

