Youth hangs self from cell tower demanding Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Demanding Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Doddi Trinath (28) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a cell tower near Vempadu village in Nakkapalli mandal on Friday. Some passersby noticed it and alerted the police.

According to police, Trinath was an unemployed graduate hailing from a middle-class family in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district. He was the youngest of three siblings and had been living with his elder sister’s family at Vempadu. His brother-in-law is the village secretary. After his graduation six years ago, he had been making attempts to get a job, but in vain. His family members were planning to perform Trinath’s marriage if he got a job.

Trinath, who used to assist his brother-in-law, was sent to Dosalapdu to get some information. When he did not return home, his family members started a search for him.On hearing the news of suicide of a youth, Nakkapalli Sub-Inspector P Simhachalam rushed to the spot. The body was brought down from the cell tower and the identity of the victim was established.

A suicide note was also found. In the suicide note addressed to the Chief Minister, he reportedly stated that people were coming forward to help the flood-hit Kerala. He felt that achieving SCS to AP was also equally important. He said only when the State got SCS, there would be meaning to his ‘sacrifice’.

According to information, there was no previous history of Trinath’s participation in any agitation or protest or political party activity pertaining to SCS for the State.

“We have registered a case. As per the information gathered from the family and the suicide note, we are able to ascertain the reasons behind his extreme step to some extent. However, complete facts will come out only after the investigation,” the SI told TNIE.

CM expresses grief

CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of Trinath. Stating that they are doing everything to achieve SCS, he appealed to people to maintain restraint. Expressing shock over the incident, YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy appealed to the people not to resort to such extreme step. He urged them to continue their fight for SCS