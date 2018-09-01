Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth hangs self from cell tower demanding Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh

According to police, Trinath was an unemployed graduate hailing from a middle-class family in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district.

Published: 01st September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Demanding Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Doddi Trinath (28) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a cell tower near Vempadu village in Nakkapalli mandal on Friday. Some passersby noticed it and alerted the police.

According to police, Trinath was an unemployed graduate hailing from a middle-class family in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district. He was the youngest of three siblings and had been living with his elder sister’s family at Vempadu. His brother-in-law is the village secretary. After his graduation six years ago, he had been making attempts to get a job, but in vain. His family members were planning to perform Trinath’s marriage if he got a job.

Trinath, who used to assist his brother-in-law, was sent to Dosalapdu to get some information. When he did not return home, his family members started a search for him.On hearing the news of suicide of a youth, Nakkapalli Sub-Inspector P Simhachalam rushed to the spot. The body was brought down from the cell tower and the identity of the victim was established.

A suicide note was also found. In the suicide note addressed to the Chief Minister, he reportedly stated that people were coming forward to help the flood-hit Kerala. He felt that achieving SCS to AP was also equally important. He said only when the State got SCS, there would be meaning to his ‘sacrifice’.
According to information, there was no previous history of Trinath’s participation in any agitation or protest or political party activity pertaining to SCS for the State.

“We have registered a case. As per the information gathered from the family and the suicide note, we are able to ascertain the reasons behind his extreme step to some extent. However, complete facts will come out only after the investigation,” the SI told TNIE.

CM expresses grief
CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of Trinath. Stating that they are doing everything to achieve SCS, he appealed to people to maintain restraint. Expressing shock over the incident, YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy appealed to the people not to resort to such extreme step. He urged  them to continue their fight for SCS

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
East Godavari Special Category Status Youth Hangs Self

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case