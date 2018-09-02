Chunnilal and Sons Company asked to hand over building to housing board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a huge relief to Telangana housing board, Hyderabad High Court directed the company Chunnilal and Sons to vacate the subject building situated in No.26 West at MJ Road in Nampally area of the city, and to handover the same to Telangana housing board within a period of two months. The Court made it clear that the said building belongs to Telangana housing board.

Justice M Seetharama Murti passed the order recently in a petition filed by Chunnilal and Sons against the notice issued by the then AP housing board to vacate the said premises. In the year 1969, the then AP housing board had leased out the subject building to Chunnilal and Sons. After some years, it continued to stay in the building even though lease period was not extended.

In 2008, the board officials issued notice to it for vacating the building. Aggrieved with the same, the company approached the high court and the latter passed interim orders granting status quo. The judge directed the petitioner company to vacate the premises and to hand over the subject building to Telangana housing board in two months, and disposed of the case.