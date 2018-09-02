Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chunnilal and Sons Company asked to hand over building to housing board

Justice M Seetharama Murti passed the order recently in a petition filed by Chunnilal and Sons against the notice issued by the then AP housing board to vacate the said premises.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a huge relief to Telangana housing board, Hyderabad High Court directed the company Chunnilal and Sons to vacate the subject building situated in No.26 West at MJ Road in Nampally area of the city, and to handover the same to Telangana housing board within a period of two months. The Court made it clear that the said building belongs to Telangana housing board.

Justice M Seetharama Murti passed the order recently in a petition filed by Chunnilal and Sons against the notice issued by the then AP housing board to vacate the said premises. In the year 1969, the then AP housing board had leased out the subject building to Chunnilal and Sons. After some years, it continued to stay in the building even though lease period was not extended.

In 2008, the board officials issued notice to it for vacating the building. Aggrieved with the same, the company approached the high court and the latter passed interim orders granting status quo. The judge directed the petitioner company to vacate the premises and to hand over the subject building to Telangana housing board in two months, and disposed of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chunnilal and Sons Telangana housing board Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to