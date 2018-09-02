TDP, BJP cheating people, says CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has said that the focus of BJP, TDP and YSRCP is to strengthen its base than working for the welfare of common man. The bus yatra undertaken by CPI and CPM reached Kurnool city on Saturday. The Left parties and its affiliated organisations took out a massive rally in the city and organised a public meeting at Ambedkar Bhavan here.

Addressed the gathering, the CPI leader said that the NDA government at Centre and TDP government in the State have failed to fulfil their poll promises. They are cheating public by making false promises, he added. Ramakrishna said they will organise Maha Garjana in Vijayawada on September 15. CPI district secretary B Giddaiah, CPM national committee member MA Gafur, district secretary K Prabhakar Reddy and others participated in the public meeting.