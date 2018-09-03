Home States Andhra Pradesh

83,378 quintals of seeds to be distributed to ryots

The minister informed that the State Agriculture Ministry has sent a proposal to the Central government to grant Rs 141.35 crore input subsidy for farmers to save their crops from withering

Published: 03rd September 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: After 21 more mandals in Prakasam and Chittoor districts have been declared drought prone, the State Agriculture Ministry has chalked out an action plan to distribute 83,378 quintals of seeds to farmers to raise alternative crops, said Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media at the R&B guest house here, the minister said that eight districts in the State have received deficit rainfall. “Earlier, the State government had announced 275 mandals drought prone and later added 21 more mandals, taking the total to 296,” said the minister. The Pulichintala project has been receiving good inflows as Tungabhadra, Srisailam, and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs have reached full reservoir levels, he added.

The minister informed that the State Agriculture Ministry has sent a proposal to the Central government to grant `141.35 crore input subsidy for farmers to save their crops from withering. He said that the State government has released a budget of `147.63 crore for the development of drought prone mandals in five districts of the State.

He said that the government had announced a crop insurance policy with a budget of `399.36 crore in 2017-18 and `819.20 crore in 2016-17. “We saved crops in 18,708 hectares with the help of rain guns and sprinklers. Farmers have raised horticulture crops in 42 lakh acres and the government aims to increase area under horticulture to one crore acre,” the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh drought Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival