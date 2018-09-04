Ragging: Freshers paraded half-naked at AU Engineering College

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University will take action against eight second-year integrated chemistry course students for forcing some of their juniors to parade half-naked in the hostel. The incident which took place at AU Engineering College a few days back came to light on Monday after college authorities put up notices on the hostel’s notice board stating that action would be taken against the erring students under relevant sections of the Anti-ragging Act.

First and second-year students of the course are given hostel accommodation. According to junior students, their seniors on Wednesday and Thursday made 10 of them parade half-naked and stage obscene skits at the hostel. The seniors have also been accused of using abusive language against the juniors.

The brother of one of the junior students who is doing his final year in the same college took up the matter with authorities after coming to know about the alleged ragging incident. It is learnt that an inquiry was conducted and juniors revealed what had happened. The seniors, however, claim all they did was make the juniors play cricket and sing songs with them.Sources said though 10 seniors were involved in the ragging incident, only eight have been identified yet. College authorities were not available for a comment.

Preying on juniors

