Guntur: October deadline for Underground Drainage works

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Municipal Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has said works relating to Underground Drainage (UGD) network in zones one and two of Guntur city would be completed before October. The areas that fall under these zones are Pattabhipuram, Gujjanagundla, Stabalagaravu, Shyamala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, SV Colony, Koritapadu, Navabharat Nagar and Udhyog Nagar.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has completed restoration works in 70km long roads out of 193km. As of now, 2.6km of road restoration is completed per day as against the fixed target of 3km.