Paripoornananda prays at Durga temple, brings Hyderabad to a halt

BJP Telangana MLA NVSS Prabhakar accompanied Paripoornananda Swamy on his visit to the temple.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD : Sree Peetham pontiff Paripoornananda Swamy offered prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri, on Tuesday morning before leaving for Hyderabad.On July 10, Paripoornanda Swamy was externed from Hyderabad for six months for his alleged  provocative speeches. However, the High Court stayed the Telangana government’s orders prompting him to return to the city. A tight security blanket was thrown around the temple premises on the occasion of his visit. The temple priests, accompanied by executive officer V Koteswaramma, welcomed him.

Later, speaking to the media, he said, “Soon after I was externed from Hyderabad, I came to Vijayawada and had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. Once again, I am leaving for Telangana after praying to the Goddess for the well-being of devotees in both the Telugu states. My life is dedicated to ‘Hindu Dharma’, and I will go to any extent to protect it.”Swamy also recalled his association with the flood-affected Kerala, saying that it was his birthplace and he would tour it and provide aid to the people.

BJP Telangana MLA NVSS Prabhakar accompanied Paripoornananda Swamy on his visit to the temple.Later in the day when his convoy along with a huge number of followers waving saffron flags from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, reached Hyderabad, Swami Paripoornananda appeared happy to be back in Hyderabad. It took him and his entourage more than 10 hours to reach Hyderabad from Vijayawada as groups of people joined him at all major junctions and temples along the route to seek his blessings. 

“Unlike people who reached the TRS Pragati Nivedhana Sabha by vehicles arranged by the ruling party, people came voluntarily to see Swamyji. It speaks a lot about the kind of leader he is going to be,” said NVSS Prabhakar, Uppal MLA, who accompanied the Swamy from Vijayawada. Paripoorna’s rally led to a huge traffic jam from outskirts of Hyderabad. Apart from a large number of followers and vehicles that joined the rally, police personnel were deployed by both the states for his security along the NH-65 leading to slow movement of traffic.

