Praja Sankalpa Yatra: Raiwada farmers pour out woes to Jagan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Farmers in the villages surrounding the Raiwada reservoir took their problems to the notice of Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Tuesday. The YSRC supremo’s padayatra resumed at Jogannapalem village in Madugula area and passed through Ramachandrapuram, Bottavanipalem, K Santhapalem, Chandrayyapeta, Sudivalasada cross road, Ayyannapalem and reached Pendurthi constituency by evening.

A large number of people came to see Jagan on the 254th day of his padayatra. When the Opposition Leader reached Raiwada, farmers informed him that even though reservoir is in their area, it is not catering to their irrigation needs.

They said there is severe water crisis. Meanwhile, a few outsourcing employees working in water supplies department at Raiwada told Jagan that even though they had been working for the last 21 years, their jobs have not been regularised. When Jagan entered Ramachandrapuram, a few TDP leaders, including former sarpanch Aadireddy Ramu Naidu joined YSRC.