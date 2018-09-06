Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur-Tenali track doubling nearing completion: South Central Railway General Manager

Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Wednesday, Kumar said more projects would come up after finalisation of their feasibility reports.

GUNTUR: Vinod Kumar, South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, has said the track doubling on the Guntur-Tenali stretch is going on at a brisk pace and would be completed in the current financial year. New trains would be introduced after the project ends, he said. 

Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Wednesday, Kumar said more projects would come up after finalisation of their feasibility reports. Modern facilities are being introduced at Guntur railway station with `20 crore; a platform will also be added here, he said. As the feasibility report has been submitted for the Amaravati project, the first phase works will begin after allocation of `1,732 crore.

“The officials are processing tenders according to the land availability,” he said, asking the authorities to speed up the railway line works. Electrification works in the Guntur-Guntakal railway line has been completed; works at the Nadikudi-Sri Kalahasti stretch is also in an advanced stage, the SCR GM added. 

Earlier, he inspected the Mangalagiri railway station and said that an additional platform would be constructed as it is demanded by the public. He said the name of Amravati Express would be changed to Magaladri Express. In this regard, the EO of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Panakala Rao, had submitted a representation to the GM.

