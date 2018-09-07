BJP to expose TDP government in Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the political scenario heating up in the State, the BJP State core committee, which met in Guntur on Thursday, decided to go hammer and tongs at the TDP in the coming months.

However, the BJP leaders said a clear road map for the 2019 elections would be chalked out at the State executive committee meeting scheduled to be held in Ongole on September 20. The meeting, in which State party affairs in-charge V Muraleedharan and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar participated, discussed ways to effectively take on the TDP during the Assembly session.

“In the coming days, we will also stage State-wide protests against the failures of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s government,” Sunil Deodhar said after the meeting.Speaking to TNIE, BJP MLA and party floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju said, “We prepared a strategy to take on the TDP and expose its failures. We decided to raise issues affecting the public.”