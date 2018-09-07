TDP, BJP failed to fulfil poll promises: AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said the Congress will field candidates in all Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of the State in the next general elections.

Speaking to reporters at the DCC office here on Thursday, Chandy made it clear that the Congress would not join hands with any political party in the State in the next polls, adding its alliance is with the people. “The Congress is committed to giving special category status to the State once it forms government at the Centre. The focus is to strengthen the party from the booth level in the State,” he said.

Targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the TDP regime in the State, Chandy alleged that they were cheating people by making false promises. “The BJP and the TDP have failed to fulfil their poll promises. The people are suffering due to the undemocratic attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Claiming that only the Congress can ensure development of the State, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said Rahul Gandhi would first sign on the file of granting SCS to AP after assuming charge as Prime Minister. Earlier, the Congress leaders visited STBC College ground in the city to review the arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting on September 18.