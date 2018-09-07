Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP, BJP failed to fulfil poll promises: AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy

Claiming that only the Congress can ensure development of the State, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said Rahul Gandhi would first sign on the file of granting SCS to AP

Published: 07th September 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (File)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said the Congress will field candidates in all Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of the State in the next general elections.  

Speaking to reporters at the DCC office here on Thursday, Chandy made it clear that the Congress would not join hands with any political party in the State in the next polls, adding its alliance is with the people. “The Congress is committed to giving special category status to the State once it forms government at the Centre. The focus is to strengthen the party from the booth level in the State,” he said.    

Targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the TDP regime in the State, Chandy alleged that they were cheating people by making false promises. “The BJP and the TDP have failed to fulfil their poll promises. The people are suffering due to the undemocratic attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.  

Claiming that only the Congress can ensure development of the State, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said Rahul Gandhi would first sign on the file of granting SCS to AP after assuming charge as Prime Minister. Earlier, the Congress leaders visited STBC College ground in the city to review the arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting on September 18. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Andhra Pradesh Congress SCS AP government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality