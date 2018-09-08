Woman delivers en route to hospital in AP's Vizianagaram district

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Just a month after a tribal woman who suffered a miscarriage was carried in a makeshift stretcher from her village atop a hill to the nearest road 12 km away in Makkuva mandal, a similar incident was reported at Masikka Chintavalasa in Kodaba panchayat of Saluru mandal in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

Chodipalli Muttayamma had to be carried on a dholi for 7 km from her house to the nearest village with road connectivity, Nanda, after she developed sudden labour pains. She, however, delivered midway and her baby’s umbilical cord had to be cut with a stone.The incident came to light on Thursday evening when her family narrated the episode to Integrated Tribal Development Agency project officer Dr Laxmisha.

Muttayamma's relatives made the doli with logs and a saree after she developed pains. She gave birth just three km from the starting point with help from other women who had accompanied her.

Sources TNIE spoke to said it was not uncommon for women to give birth en route to hospitals in the hilly tribal area as their villages are located over 10 km away from any health institution.On Thursday evening, the family members met ITDA PO Dr Laxmisha and showed her a clip they had caught on phone to her.

Dr Laxmisha rushed medical assistance to the new mother on being alerted of the incident. “Our staff were rushed to the village and medication was given to the mother. We have vaccinated the baby too,’’ said DM&HO Vijaya Laxmi. Dr Laxmisha said ITDA had proposed the laying of roads at 450 villages without connectivity at an estimated cost of `219 crore. Works have been completed in about 200 of the villages.

BJP leaders took a dig at the TDP saying the party was indifferent to the plight of lakhs of villagers, but could spend lakhs of rupees for the root canal treatment of a Cabinet minister. The party’s state co-incharge, Sunil Deodhar, tweeted: “People of Andhra Pradesh are living in deplorable condition. Villagers of Vijaynagar had to carry a pregnant woman on shoulders for 7km to reach hospital while CM #Chandabadu gave special status to his Minister & spent 3 lac govt money for his root canal treatment in Singapore.’’