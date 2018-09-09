Amaravati Bonds: Kutumba Rao dares Undavalli to prove corruption charges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rubbishing the allegations of corruption levelled by former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar over Amaravati Bonds, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao has said that he will submit resignation to his post within 24 hours if the former proves his charges. Claiming that Amaravati Bonds were issued in a transparent manner, Kutumba Rao said that he was ready to clear any doubts of the former MP if he was unaware of the process of issuance of bonds.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Saturday, he wanted Undavalli to desist from creating unnecessary doubts among people. He further said that he never raised issues of caste and religion with regard to AgriGold scam.

Taking on BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, he said that though the budget allocated to the Fisheries Department was just `602 crore, the saffron party leaders were making wild allegations that scam to the tune of `6,700 crore took place in the PD accounts of the department. Demanding GVL to prove his allegations, he said the government would send notices to him if there was no response in a week in this regard.