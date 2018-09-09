Control dengue, malaria cases in Visakhapatnam or face action: CM Naidu to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the spread of dengue and malaria cases in Visakhapatnam city, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned that he will suspend the officials on the spot if they fail to control the diseases by Monday. Seeking to know why the diseases are spreading only in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister said that he would camp in the city for a week to settle things as he previously did when Hudhud cyclone ravaged Vizag in 2014.

“Inefficiency, irresponsibility and negligence will not be tolerated. The officials should keep in mind that we are all here for serving the public and act accordingly. The question of sparing those defaming the government with their sheer negligence will not arise,’’ he said and sought to know why the officials failed in taking preventive measures to curb the spread of diseases.During a teleconference with District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, DM&HOs, MLAs and other higher officials from his residence at Undavalli near here on Saturday, the Chief Minister made it clear that all the officials should be equally responsible and take immediate measures to improve the situation.

“I don’t want your explanation. I only want results and public satisfaction. It is better to take precautionary measures instead of taking steps after the spread of communicable diseases,” Naidu asserted.He directed the officials to record the number of dengue cases being admitted in hospitals and geotag the cases.As there is no Parliament session and holidays to the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly, he instructed the MPs and MLAs to make field visits and sensitise public on health and hygiene.

Instructing the officials not to play the blame game, he said there is every urgency that all officials should make sincere efforts for one week to combat the diseases. Stressing better coordination among the officials of Medical and Health, Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments, he wanted them to cancel leave of staff until the situation was brought under control.

He also directed the officials to appoint a senior official to each of the 72 divisions in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), he wanted them to conduct door-to-door visits in all the divisions to promote awareness among the public about health and hygiene. All measures, including bleaching, chlorination and fogging should be taken to combat the diseases, he said.